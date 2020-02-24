Play

Ryan Taylor: Non-factor in loss

Taylor posted six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound and one steal during Saturday's loss against Stockton.

Taylor followed up a dismal outing a game prior with just six points in Saturday's loss, as it was the guard's eighth game scoring in single digits this season. Taylor is currently averaging 9.4 points and 1.9 rebounds with Santa Cruz.

