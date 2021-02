Taylor posted 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds and an assist across 19 minutes in Monday's 135-125 loss to G League Raptors 905.

Taylor came off the bench in his fourth G League game of the season. He put together his best effort thus far, draining every shot, including all three from beyond the arc. Overall, he's averaging 5.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest.