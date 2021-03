Taylor posted nine points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 108-96 playoff loss to G League Lakeland.

Taylor was in the starting five Tuesday and finished third on the team in rebounds. The 26-year-old was solid in the G League bubble, as he averaged 8.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game while connecting on 42.7 percent of his shots.