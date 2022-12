Turell generated 21 points (8-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and a steal in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 115-108 loss to the Go-Go.

Turell came off the bench once again during Tuesday's matchup to begin the G League regular season, but he was efficient from the floor and was one of two players on the team to score at least 20 points. Over 15 appearances during the G League Showcase, he averaged 3.5 points in 8.3 minutes per game.