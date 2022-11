Turell posted five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and a steal in nine minutes during Tuesday's 137-112 loss to the Herd.

Turell was selected by the Cruise in the first round of the 2022 G League Draft, but he hasn't had a significant role early in the year. He set a season-high mark in minutes during Tuesday's matchup and is averaging just 1.3 points in 4.6 minutes per game to begin the season.