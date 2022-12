Turell logged two points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and an assist in 10 minutes during Sunday's 103-102 loss to the Mad Ants.

Turell hasn't had a very large role for the Cruise this year, but it was slightly encouraging to see him log 10 minutes Sunday after playing single-digit minutes in his first seven appearances of the year. However, his role for the team is unlikely to increase significantly as long as Motor City is healthy.