Turell (ankle) recorded three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and a rebound in 10 minutes during Tuesday's 96-88 win over the G League Ignite.

Turell hadn't played since Dec. 10 due to an ankle injury, but he was back in action in a bench role Tuesday. Although he had limited production, it seems as though he'll be available going forward.