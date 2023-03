Turell posted 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and two rebounds in 19 minutes during Thursday's 103-91 win over Grand Rapids.

Turell had totaled just 10 points over his last four appearances, but he was more productive Thursday while knocking down three shots from beyond the arc. Although his performance against the Gold was encouraging, he's been an inconsistent contributor throughout the season.