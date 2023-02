Turell compiled nine points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one rebound in 20 minutes during Saturday's 123-121 loss to Long Island.

Turell was held scoreless in his last two appearances, but he was efficient with his limited opportunities during Saturday's narrow loss. Despite his efficiency Saturday, the 24-year-old hasn't had much of an impact for the Cruise this season.