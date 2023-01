Turell posted three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and two rebounds in 14 minutes during Friday's 112-106 loss to Maine.

Turell dropped 21 points during Motor City's regular-season opener in late December, but he's been held to single-digit scoring totals in four consecutive games. As long as the Cruise remain healthy, it seems unlikely that he'll have a significant role.