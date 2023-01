Turell posted five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and two rebounds in 12 minutes during Monday's 134-130 overtime win over the Herd.

Turell was held scoreless in his last two appearances, but he made some contributions on the scoreboard during Monday's overtime victory. He's averaging 3.9 points and 1.6 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game during the regular season.