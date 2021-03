Woolridge tallied 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block during Saturday's loss to Santa Cruz.

After three straight games failing to reach the eight-point mark, Woolridge bounced back and dropped a new season high thanks to his best shooting outing of the season. The Gonzaga product is currently posting 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists this year with the Blue.