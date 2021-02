Woolridge managed 11 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists and six rebounds during Friday's loss to Austin.

Woolridge provided a spectacular outing off the bench for the Blue in this one, as the guard recorded a new season high offensively while dishing out a team best to mark his first double-double this year. Across nine games played with the Blue, Woolridge is averaging 4.6 points and 3.6 assists per outing.