Lee logged 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), nine assists, six rebounds, four steals and one block across 36 minutes during the 905's 110-102 loss Monday at Long Island.

Lee was one assist short of logging a double-double. After the Philadelphia 76ers released him, he signed with the Toronto Raptors' G League team. Lee has been doing quite well, as his three-game averages of 14.7 points and 7.7 assists suggest.