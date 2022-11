Lee tallied 20 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, four steals and an assist over 35 minutes Saturday versus Capital City.

Lee proved to be a menace on both ends of the floor. While he'll aim to be better from beyond the arc and the charity stripe, Lee still shot nearly 50 percent from the field and was one of three Raptors 905 players to tally 20 or more points.