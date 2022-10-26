The G League's Raptors 905 announced Monday that Lee has been included on the club's training camp roster.

The third-year guard out of Vanderbilt had an adventurous offseason, bouncing between the Pistons, Jazz, Suns and Raptors before signing an Exhibit 10 deal with the Raptors on Oct. 16, per Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun. Lee was waived later that same day, in a move that allowed the Raptors to retain his G League rights. The 23-year-old Lee should enjoy a key role out of the 905 backcourt and could earn another look at the NBA level with the Raptors or with another team later in the 2022-23 season.