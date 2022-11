Lee compiled 25 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-12 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks over 33 minutes in Friday's 110-109 win over Westchester.

Lee dropped 25 in back-to-back games for 905 to get a pair of wins over the G League Knicks. He's still struggling from deep, hitting just one of his nine attempts on the year, but Lee has gotten to the free-throw line at will thus far, leading the G League with 26 attempts on the season.