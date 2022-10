The Suns signed Lee on Tuesday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Lee averaged 5.6 points, 2.9 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 16.3 minutes across 37 games last season with the Pistons. The third-year guard joins the team right as the Suns waive Frank Jackson. Lee will not likely make a major impact for a team with championship aspirations.