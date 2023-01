Lee logged 23 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and three steals across 41 minutes during the 905's 129-119 loss Wednesday at Long Island.

After being one assist short of logging a double-double during his first G League game across 2023, Lee recorded the feat Wednesday. Fantasy managers should expect him to continue being a versatile threat while acclimating with the 905.