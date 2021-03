Anim scored 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt) across 14 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over the Ignite.

Anim had a limited role off the bench for the Clippers but made the most of his limited time on the court, racking up a season-high mark in points. He was held scoreless in the first five games of the campaign and had never scored more than four points before Wednesday, however, so this performance came out of nowhere and is not likely to be repeated any time soon.