Anim had two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), a rebound and an assist in 13 minutes off the bench in Sunday's overtime loss against Lakeland.

Anim has played six games for Agua Caliente so far but his impact has been minimal, and he's averaging just 0.3 points while logging 7.9 minutes per contest. With those numbers, he's not expected to impact many fantasy rosters any time soon.