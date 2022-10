The Thunder waived Killeya-Jones on Tuesday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Killeya-Jones inked an Exhibit 10 deal with the Thunder in late July, hoping to land one of the team's final spots. Unfortunately, he didn't do enough to capture one. Still, he figures to log action with the team's G League Oklahoma City Blue affiliate, assuming he doesn't find work with another NBA squad.