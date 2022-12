Killeya-Jones (undisclosed) did not suit up for the Blue's Wednesday night matchup against the Lakeland Magic.

Killeya-Jones has been out for the last month dealing with an undisclosed injury. His timetable to return is still unknown as well. In three games with the Blue, the 24-year-old is averaging 1.3 points and 2.7 rebounds over 6.1 minutes per night.