Killeya-Jones finished with 7 points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes during Sunday's 127-122 loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Killeya-Jones has missed the last month due to a toe injury so it's understandable that he came out slow against the Wolves. As the season moves along, expect him to find his rhythm as one of the Blue's main offensive weapons.