Killeya-Jones did not suit up for the Blue's Thursday night matchup against the Austin Spurs.

Even though Killeya-Jones is no longer listed on the injury list, coach Grant Gibbs decided not to put him in against Austin. The 24-year-old has struggled to find his spot in the rotation, averaging a mere 1.3 points and 2.7 rebounds over 6.1 minutes per night.