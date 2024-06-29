The Hawks declined to extend Bey (knee) an $8.49 million qualifying offer Saturday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Bey tore his ACL on March 10, cutting short what will end up being his final season with the Hawks, barring him re-signing with the club. Before suffering the injury, the 25-year-old forward appeared in 63 games and averaged 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers, 1.5 assists and 0.8 steals across 32.7 minutes. Given the nature of his injury, Bey will be sidelined for the start of the 2024-25 and could miss most of the campaign, but even if he doesn't find a landing spot this summer, he should be able to find an opportunity once he's closer to full health.