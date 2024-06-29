The Hawks are not expected to deliver a qualifying offer to Bey (knee), and he will become an unrestricted free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Bey tore his ACL on March 10 against the Pelicans, cutting what could potentially be his final season with the Hawks short. The 25-year-old appeared in 63 regular-season games for the team last season, during which he averaged 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 steals across 32.7 minutes. While he will not be ready for the start of the 2024-25 season, Bey will likely garner interest around the league as he looks to return for the latter part of the season.