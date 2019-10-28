Konate has been ruled out indefinitely after fracturing a bone in his foot while preparing for the G League Raptors 905's training camp.

After going undrafted out of West Virginia in June, Konate signed with the Raptors and took part in NBA training camp before being waived earlier this month. He was re-routed to the Raptors' G League affiliate after going unclaimed off waivers, but it looks like his professional debut will have to wait while he contends with the injury. The Raptors 905's training staff will re-evaluate Konate in three weeks, making it unlikely that he's ready to play for the affiliate until early December.