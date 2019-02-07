Salah Mejri: Cut loose by Dallas
The Mavericks waived Mejri following Wednesday's 99-93 win over the Hornets, Mark Followill of Fox Sports Southwest reports.
After dealing DeAndre Jordan away to the Knicks last week, Mejri moved into the starting five Dec. 31 in Detroit but had been removed from coach Rick Carlisle's rotation the past two games. With the Mavericks now requiring an extra roster spot after trading away Harrison Barnes on Tuesday and acquiring Zach Randolph and Justin Jackson from the Kings, Mejri will become the casualty. The Tunisian big man appeared in only 16 games during his fourth season in Dallas and averaged 2.3 points and 2.4 rebounds in 6.8 minutes per contest. If he ends up catching on elsewhere, Mejri is unlikely to be anything more than a third-string center.
More News
-
Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Doesn't see court in win•
-
Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Salah Mejri: In starting five•
-
Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Available to play Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Questionable with illness•
-
Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Returns from three-game absence•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...