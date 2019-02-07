Salah Mejri: Cut loose by Dallas

The Mavericks waived Mejri following Wednesday's 99-93 win over the Hornets, Mark Followill of Fox Sports Southwest reports.

After dealing DeAndre Jordan away to the Knicks last week, Mejri moved into the starting five Dec. 31 in Detroit but had been removed from coach Rick Carlisle's rotation the past two games. With the Mavericks now requiring an extra roster spot after trading away Harrison Barnes on Tuesday and acquiring Zach Randolph and Justin Jackson from the Kings, Mejri will become the casualty. The Tunisian big man appeared in only 16 games during his fourth season in Dallas and averaged 2.3 points and 2.4 rebounds in 6.8 minutes per contest. If he ends up catching on elsewhere, Mejri is unlikely to be anything more than a third-string center.