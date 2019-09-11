Salah Mejri: Finds work in China

Mejri agreed to a contract Tuesday with the Liaoning Flying Leopards of the Chinese Basketball Association, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.

The 7-foot-2 big man reportedly agreed to a month-long deal, which will allow him to compete in the East Asia Superleague before potentially returning stateside for NBA training camps. Mejri has made 204 appearances for the Mavericks over parts of the past four seasons, but it's unclear if Dallas or any other team has interest in bringing the 33-year-old as a depth center.