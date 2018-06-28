Salah Mejri: Set for unrestricted free agency

Mejri's qualifying offer from the Mavericks has been rescinded, making him an unrestricted free agent, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

The Mavs were set to retain Mejri's services, but with the potential to land DeAndre Jordan in a trade from the Clippers, it appears the team may be shedding some salaries. Mejri is now an unrestricted free agent and able sign with any team, though he's likely only going to get a cheap deal as a backup if he fields interest elsewhere. In 61 games last season, Mejri averaged 3.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across 12.0 minutes.