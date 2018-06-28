Salah Mejri: Set for unrestricted free agency
Mejri's qualifying offer from the Mavericks has been rescinded, making him an unrestricted free agent, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
The Mavs were set to retain Mejri's services, but with the potential to land DeAndre Jordan in a trade from the Clippers, it appears the team may be shedding some salaries. Mejri is now an unrestricted free agent and able sign with any team, though he's likely only going to get a cheap deal as a backup if he fields interest elsewhere. In 61 games last season, Mejri averaged 3.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across 12.0 minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Handed qualifying offer•
-
Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Decent production off bench all season•
-
Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Listed out vs. Suns•
-
Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Status unclear for Friday•
-
Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Doubtful to return Wednesday•
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...