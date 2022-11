Merrill recorded 21 points (6-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two steals and an assist across 42 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Mad Ants.

The first overall pick in the 2022 G League Draft has had some up-and-down performances, but this was one of his best games of the current campaign. Merrill has now scored at least 15 points in four of his last six outings, but he's surpassed the 20-point mark just thrice all season long.