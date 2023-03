Merrill recorded 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 32 minutes in Friday's win over Lakeland.

The first overall pick of the 2022 G League Draft had another strong showing, and as has been the case all season long, he was locked in from deep. Merrill was one of two players that reached the 20-point mark in this dominant win for the Charge.