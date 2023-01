Merrill delivered 29 points (10-20 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, an assist and two steals across 39 minutes in Saturday's win over Windy City.

The first overall pick of the 2022 G League Draft had one of his best performances of the season and played a huge role as the Charge defeated the Bulls. Merrill is averaging 18.0 points per game while shooting an impressive 44 percent from three-point range.