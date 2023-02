Merrill notched 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 29 minutes in Wednesday's loss to South Bay.

Merrill led all starters in minutes and points scored, but overall, it was a subpar performance from a Charge team that looked outmatched from start to finish. Merrill is averaging 16.4 points per game while shooting 41.7 percent from three this season.