Merrill delivered 30 points (11-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists and three steals across 40 minutes in Wednesday's win over Greensboro.

Merrill continues to make an impact on offense for the Charge and has been emerging as one of the team's top scoring threats, not named Sharife Cooper, with his impressive run of play in recent games. Merrill is averaging 19.7 points per game through seven regular season contests.