Merrill recorded 12 points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Friday's win over Motor City.

Merrill was the first overall pick in the 2022 G League Draft, but he didn't have a good performance in the opener. His efficiency numbers should improve in the coming games, though, but at least he still posted decent figures in other categories, particularly as a passer.