Merrill had 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds and a steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 112-103 win over the Herd.

Merrill was an elite scorer at the college level with Utah State and averaged 22.5 points per game with the Hustle during the 2021-22 G League season, so the Charge are expecting big things from him -- hence, why they chose him with the first pick in the 2022 G League Draft. He didn't deliver his best performance in the season opener, but this game goes more in line with what can be expected out of him on a regular basis.