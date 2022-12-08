Merrill had 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two assists and a steal across 20 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over the Mad Ants.

Merrill was the first overall pick in the 2022 G League Draft, but he hasn't done too much for the Charge, and his contributions have been scarce. Even though he's started from time to time, Merril has been mainly coming off the bench, but he's been producing enough to believe he might be in line for a more significant role. He's averaging 15.1 points per game while shooting 42 percent from the field, but he needs to improve his long-range shooting since he's connecting in just 37.6 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.