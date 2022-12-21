Merrill delivered 13 points (3-10 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four steals and an assist across 39 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Windy City.

The first overall pick of the 2022 G League Draft made all of his damage from beyond the arc, and he was mostly playing as a perimeter threat in this game. Merrill was far from efficient, but he hasn't had those issues so far in the league and there's a chance this was nothing but a subpar effort from him. He is shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from three-point range on the season.