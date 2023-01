Merrill posted 20 points (8-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt), a rebound, five assists and four steals across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 99-97 win over Westchester.

Sharife Cooper led the way for the Charge with 25 points, but Merrill was the only other player who scored at least 20 points in the win. The first overall pick of the 2022 G League Draft is averaging 14.5 points per game in his first two outings of the regular season, as he posted just nine points in the Jan. 2 win over Westchester.