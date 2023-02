Merrill racked up 32 points (10-17 FG, 10-14 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Swarm.

Merrill was impressive as a scorer and left his mark from beyond the arc, missing just four of his 14 attempts en route to one of his biggest scoring exploits of the season. The former Utah State standout averages 17.5 points per game while shooting 45.1 percent from three-point range in 15 outings (all starts) this season.