Merrill delivered 10 points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Saturday's loss to Maine.

Merrill had another rough shooting performance, but at least he scored in double digits in this one. He's averaging 16.3 points per game while shooting 40.4 percent from deep, but it's worth noting his last couple of games have been underwhelming, to say the least.