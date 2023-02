Merrill had three points (1-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), a rebound, three assists and a block across 21 minutes in Friday's loss to Maine.

Merrill has had some very good games for the Charge this season, but this one won't fall into that category. Still, the first overall pick of the 2022 NBA G League Draft has established himself as a reliable scoring weapon for the Charge, and he is still putting up a respectable 16.9 points per game this season while shooting 41.7 percent from three-point range.