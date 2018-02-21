Sam Thompson: Effective afternoon
Thompson added 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FG), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal during Wednesday's 98-88 win over host Lakeland.
This was the former Ohio State forward's first double-double of the season while adding contributions all across the board. Thompson needs to be a more effective scorer though if he wants to be a bigger part of the Swarm's offense. He is only averaging 9.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game this season.
