Thompson posted eight points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3PT, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist over 19 minutes of Saturday's 116-88 win over the Hustle.

Thompson saw the court for the first time since March 16 and tallied his best scoring output in over a month with eight points. Although his statistical impact was minimal Saturday, Thompson led the reserves with a positive 23 plus-minus.