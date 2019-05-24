Samir Sehic: Remains in draft

Sehic has decided to remain in the 2019 NBA Draft, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reports.

The Tulane standout is coming off a junior season where he averaged 12.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 three-pointers across 27.5 minutes per game. There's no guarantee Sehic will be drafted, however.

Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...