The Bucks waived Mamukelashvili on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Mamukelashvili has split time between the NBA and G League this season, averaging 2.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in 9.1 minutes across 24 games for the Bucks. His release will open up a two-way roster spot for Milwaukee.
