Sanjay Lumpkin: Continues mediocre run
Lumpkin registered two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds and two assists across 15 minutes in the loss Friday to the Charge.
Lumpkin has been a consistent rotation piece for the BayHawks, albeit in a minor role, averaging 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 31 games this season. The former G League first-round pick quite simply hasn't been what Erie might have hoped for in terms of frontcourt depth.
