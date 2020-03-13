Sanjay Lumpkin: Effective in loss

Lumpkin had 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 33 minutes in Wednesday's G League loss to the Raptors 905.

Lumpkin had struggled on the scoreboard this season, but he managed to put up a season-high 18 points Wednesday, although the Skyhawks were unable to pick up the win. Lumpkin is averaging 3.5 points and 2.2 rebounds per game this year.